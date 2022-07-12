Left Menu

UK government to block plan to hold confidence vote - opposition Labour Party

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-07-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 20:47 IST
UK government to block plan to hold confidence vote - opposition Labour Party
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will block an attempt by the opposition Labour Party to call a confidence vote in his government on Wednesday, a Labour spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Labour said earlier it intended to call such a vote, and by convention the government would normally free up parliamentary time for one. Johnson's spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes in our gut?

Do you know small intestinal microbiome prevents obesity and type 2 diabetes...

 United States
2
West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

West cautious of China's nuclear innovations

 China
3
Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

Ivory-billed woodpecker granted 6-month reprieve from U.S. extinction list

 Global
4
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022