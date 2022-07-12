UK government to block plan to hold confidence vote - opposition Labour Party
Reuters | London | Updated: 12-07-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 12-07-2022 20:47 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will block an attempt by the opposition Labour Party to call a confidence vote in his government on Wednesday, a Labour spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
Labour said earlier it intended to call such a vote, and by convention the government would normally free up parliamentary time for one. Johnson's spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Labour
- Labour Party
- British
- Johnson
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Labour Govt invests to prevent gambling harm
Boris Johnson says new N.Ireland trade law could be passed this year
Boris Johnson: UK could implement N.Ireland trade changes this year
Calls for more labour law compliance in agriculture sector
Boris Johnson says new N.Ireland trade law could be passed this year