Left Menu

U.S. Senator Manchin opposes tax and climate proposal, Washington Post reports

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday he won't support a Democratic proposal for new climate change spending and higher taxes for corporations and wealthier Americans, the Washington Post reported.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-07-2022 08:21 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 08:21 IST
U.S. Senator Manchin opposes tax and climate proposal, Washington Post reports
  • Country:
  • United States

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday he won't support a Democratic proposal for new climate change spending and higher taxes for corporations and wealthier Americans, the Washington Post reported. Manchin, a key Democratic swing vote in the Senate, stymied earlier attempts to pass President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" legislation over concerns about the deficit and inflation.

Democrats had hoped to pass a tax and spending bill before mid-term elections in November. The senator did tell Democratic leaders he was open to reducing prescription drug prices for seniors and extending subsidies that help keep health insurance costs lower, the Post reported, citing two unidentified people familiar with the matter.

Asked about the Post report, Manchin spokesperson Sam Runyon said: "Senator Manchin believes it's time for leaders to put political agendas aside, reevaluate and adjust to the economic realities the country faces to avoid taking steps that add fuel to the inflation fire." A representative for Schumer did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022