Left Menu

U.S. condemns Jerusalem attack that wounded 5 Americans - State Dept

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2022 01:26 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 01:26 IST
U.S. condemns Jerusalem attack that wounded 5 Americans - State Dept

The United States condemned what it called a "terrorist attack" outside the Old City of Jerusalem that wounded at least eight people, including at least five Americans, according to a statement from the U.S. State Department on Sunday. "Our Ambassador to Israel and U.S. officials in Jerusalem are in touch with the families of the U.S. citizen victims, to whom we have offered our sympathies and support," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in the statement.

"Our team in Jerusalem has been working around the clock to support the victims and their families, and will continue to monitor the situation closely."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Qinghai, China - EMSC

 China
2
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID testing; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 with daily COVID...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Hurkacz to meet Carreno Busta in Montreal final; Thousands revive Sydney's famous road race after COVID hiatus and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Hurkacz to meet Carreno Busta in Montreal final;...

 Global
4
Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

Study reveals new molecule that inhibits drug-resistant bacteria

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022