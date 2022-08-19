Modi greets people on Janmashtami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the occasion of Janmashtami.

''May this festival of devotion and gaiety bring happiness, prosperous and good fortune to everyone,'' he said.

Devotees believe that Lord Krishna was born on this day, as per the Hindu calendar, and Janmashtami is celebrated to mark the occasion.

