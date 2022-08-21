Left Menu

Western powers stress importance of nuclear safety in Ukraine - Downing Street

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-08-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 21-08-2022 21:48 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the leaders of the United States, France and Germany on Sunday stressed the importance of ensuring the safety of nuclear sites in Ukraine in a call, Johnson's office said.

"On a joint call, the Prime Minister, President (Joe) Biden, President (Emmanuel) Macron and Chancellor (Olaf) Scholz underlined their steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine in the face of Russia's invasion," a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement.

"They stressed the importance of ensuring the safety and security of nuclear installations and welcomed recent discussions on enabling an IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia facility."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

