Protesters block Peru's Interoceanic Highway after clashes with police

Hundreds of miners blocked a stretch of Peru's Interoceanic Highway near the border with Brazil on Friday, after a clash between police and protesters the day before left at least one dead and more than a dozen injured. The protest in the Amazonian region of Madre de Dios began in response to alleged abuses committed by police officers during an operation against illegal mining Thursday in the Tambopata natural reserve.

Turkish pop star's arrest over religious schools quip stirs fierce criticism

The arrest of a Turkish pop star over a quip she made about religious schools has drawn a fierce response from critics of the government, who see it as bent on punishing those who oppose its conservative views. Pop singer Gulsen was jailed pending trial on Thursday on a charge of incitement to hatred after a video of a remark which she made on stage in April was broadcast by a pro-government media outlet.

Angola's ruling party claims victory, opposition leader rejects results

The party that has ruled Angola continuously for nearly 50 years claimed victory on Friday in this week's election, after the electoral commission put its share of the vote at 51%, but the leader of the main opposition coalition rejected the results. Fewer than half of Angola's registered voters turned out for Wednesday's election, which now looks certain to give President Joao Lourenco a second five-year term and extend the rule of the MPLA, which has governed the southern African oil producer since independence from Portugal in 1975.

Dutch PM "ashamed" of asylum failings as MSF steps in

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday said he was "ashamed" of problems at the country's centre for processing asylum requests as humanitarian group Medecins sans Frontieres sent in a team to assist with migrants' medical needs. His government announced a series of measures intended to address the problems at the Ter Apel centre, where hundreds of asylum seekers have been sleeping rough in recent weeks.

Zelenskiy says danger remains after nuclear plant resumes power supply

Ukraine's president on Friday said the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remains "very risky" after two of its six reactors were reconnected to the grid following shelling that caused Europe's largest nuclear power plant to be disconnected for the first time in its history. Russian shelling continued to displace civilians in the east of the country, where three quarters of the population has fled the frontline region of Donetsk, according to the regional governor, and Ukraine continued to damage Russia's supply routes to the southern front near Kherson.

Van strikes Brussels cafe, unclear if attack or accident

A van struck a cafe terrace in central Brussels on Friday, leaving six people needing treatment for light injuries and shock and investigators trying to determine whether it was an attack or an accident. The driver fled in the vehicle after the incident shortly before 1 p.m. local time (1100 GMT) and was arrested in the northern city of Antwerp later in the afternoon, Brussels prosecutors told a news conference. His van had earlier been found abandoned in a nearby Brussels district.

Taiwan president says U.S. visits reinforce island's determination to defend itself

Recent visits by guests from the United States have reinforced Taiwan's determination to defend itself, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday as she met the latest U.S. lawmaker to arrive on the island in defiance of Beijing. China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory against the strong objections of the democratically elected government in Taipei, launched military drills near the island after U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited in early August.

Montenegro's state infrastructure hit by cyber attack -officials

Government digital infrastructure in Montenegro has been hit by an "unprecedented" cyber attack and timely measures have been taken to mitigate its impact, authorities said on Friday. "Certain services were switched off temporarily for security reasons but the security of accounts belonging to citizens and companies and their data have not been jeopardised," Public Administration Minister Maras Dukaj said on Twitter.

LGBT activists question Peru's response to trans man's death in Indonesia

LGBT activists in Peru held a protest on Friday questioning how their government handled the death of a Peruvian transgender man in Indonesia earlier this month who was detained at the airport upon arriving to celebrate his honeymoon. Rodrigo Ventosilla, a Peruvian graduate student at Harvard University and transgender rights activist, died on the tourist island of Bali of "bodily failure" days after being detained for alleged cannabis possession.

Air strike on playground kills 7 in Ethiopia's Tigray region - hospital

An air strike on a children's play area killed at least seven people in the capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region on Friday, medical officials there said, the first such attack after a four-month old ceasefire collapsed this week. The officials said three children were among the dead but a a federal government spokesman denied any civilian casualties.

