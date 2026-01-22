Steadfast Support: NATO's Commitment to Ukraine

NATO Secretary Mark Rutte reiterated unwavering U.S. support for Ukraine during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. He addressed concerns about President Trump's dedication to Ukrainian independence, conclusively affirming it.

Rutte emphasized continuous focus on Ukraine's sovereignty, underscoring the significance of sustained attention and action.

Highlighting the necessity of a steadfast approach, Rutte encouraged international allies to maintain commitment, ensuring that the support for Ukraine remains strong and unwavering.

