Left Menu

Maharashtra to establish Turmeric Research Institute named after Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray

Maharashtra government has issued a Government Resolution for establishing a Turmeric Research and Training institute named after Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray in the Hingoli district of the state.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-09-2022 12:34 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 12:34 IST
Maharashtra to establish Turmeric Research Institute named after Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray
Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra government has issued a Government Resolution for establishing a Turmeric Research and Training institute named after Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray in the Hingoli district of the state. As per the GR issued by Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries Department Rs 100 crore will be allotted for the institute.

Also, Rs 10 crore will be allotted in the current financial year itself and the remaining amount of Rs 90 crore will be released in installments in the coming financial years. Thackeray, who had been an influential figure in Maharashtra, began his professional career as a cartoonist with the English language daily 'The Free Press Journal' in Mumbai, but left it in 1960 to form his own political weekly 'Marmik'.

His political philosophy was largely shaped by his father Keshav Sitaram Thackeray, a leading figure in the Samyukta Maharashtra (United Maharashtra) movement, which advocated the creation of a separate semantic state. Through Marmik, Thackeray campaigned against the growing influence of non-Marathis in Mumbai. In 1966, Thackeray formed the Shiv Sena party to fight for the interests of Maharashtrians in Mumbai's political and professional landscape.

Recently the Shiva Sena broke unit two fraction--one led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other by party chief Uddhav Thackeray after the Eknath Shinde's camp MLAs rebelled against Uddhav. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on July 4 won the floor test in the State Assembly on the last day of the two-day special session of the House. In the 288-member House, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it.

Three legislators abstained from voting, while Congress's Ashok Chavan and Vijay Wadettiwar were among those absent during the trust vote. Speaker Rahul Narvekar announced that the trust vote was carried by a majority vote. After the death of a Shiv Sena MLA recently, the current strength of the Assembly is reduced to 287, thus the majority mark is 144. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022