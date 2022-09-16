Maharashtra to establish Turmeric Research Institute named after Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray

Maharashtra government has issued a Government Resolution for establishing a Turmeric Research and Training institute named after Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray in the Hingoli district of the state. As per the GR issued by Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries Department Rs 100 crore will be allotted for the institute.

Also, Rs 10 crore will be allotted in the current financial year itself and the remaining amount of Rs 90 crore will be released in installments in the coming financial years. Thackeray, who had been an influential figure in Maharashtra, began his professional career as a cartoonist with the English language daily 'The Free Press Journal' in Mumbai, but left it in 1960 to form his own political weekly 'Marmik'.

His political philosophy was largely shaped by his father Keshav Sitaram Thackeray, a leading figure in the Samyukta Maharashtra (United Maharashtra) movement, which advocated the creation of a separate semantic state. Through Marmik, Thackeray campaigned against the growing influence of non-Marathis in Mumbai. In 1966, Thackeray formed the Shiv Sena party to fight for the interests of Maharashtrians in Mumbai's political and professional landscape.

Recently the Shiva Sena broke unit two fraction--one led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other by party chief Uddhav Thackeray after the Eknath Shinde's camp MLAs rebelled against Uddhav. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on July 4 won the floor test in the State Assembly on the last day of the two-day special session of the House. In the 288-member House, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it.

Three legislators abstained from voting, while Congress's Ashok Chavan and Vijay Wadettiwar were among those absent during the trust vote. Speaker Rahul Narvekar announced that the trust vote was carried by a majority vote. After the death of a Shiv Sena MLA recently, the current strength of the Assembly is reduced to 287, thus the majority mark is 144. (ANI)

