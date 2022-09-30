Former Jharkhand minister K N Tripathi files nomination for Congress presidential poll
- Country:
- India
Former Jharkhand minister K N Tripathi on Friday submitted his nomination papers for the Congress president election.
Tripathi handed over the nomination papers to Madhusudan Mistry, chairman of the Congress' Central Election Authority, at the AICC headquarters here.
Besides Tripathi, former Union minister Shashi Tharoor has filed his nomination papers for the election of the Congress president.
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge is also scheduled to file his nomination.
Tripathi served as the national president of the Congress-affiliated Indian National Trade Union Congress (Tripathi faction).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Jharkhand raises reservations for SC, ST, others to 77 pc
Jharkhand CM meets governor, urges him to clear air on EC opinion
Met governor; urged him to clear confusion about EC recommendation: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on office of profit case.
Jharkhand facing acute shortage of goat pox vaccine: Official
BJP trying to gain power in state unethically by using atmosphere of confusion: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren.