Dramatic Rescue: Elephant Saved After Falling into Jharkhand Well

A sub-adult elephant found itself in a precarious situation after falling into a 20-foot well in Jharkhand's Khunti district. The incident unfolded in Serengdih village, triggering a swift three-hour rescue operation coordinated by dedicated forest department officials.

The wayward elephant had been reported roaming the urban regions of Khunti since morning, prompting immediate action from the local forest team. Despite efforts to steer the creature back towards the forest, it accidentally plummeted into the well located in Anigadha.

Divisional Forest Officer Dilip Kumar Yadav confirmed the elephant's successful rescue, though it bears minor injuries on one eye. Currently, conservationists are ensuring its safety in the adjacent forest, monitoring its condition closely.

