Dramatic Rescue: Elephant Saved After Falling into Jharkhand Well
A sub-adult elephant was rescued from a 20-foot well in Jharkhand's Khunti district after a three-hour operation. The incident occurred in Serengdih village as forest officials attempted to guide the elephant away from an urban area. The elephant sustained minor injuries and is being monitored in a nearby forest.
- Country:
- India
A sub-adult elephant found itself in a precarious situation after falling into a 20-foot well in Jharkhand's Khunti district. The incident unfolded in Serengdih village, triggering a swift three-hour rescue operation coordinated by dedicated forest department officials.
The wayward elephant had been reported roaming the urban regions of Khunti since morning, prompting immediate action from the local forest team. Despite efforts to steer the creature back towards the forest, it accidentally plummeted into the well located in Anigadha.
Divisional Forest Officer Dilip Kumar Yadav confirmed the elephant's successful rescue, though it bears minor injuries on one eye. Currently, conservationists are ensuring its safety in the adjacent forest, monitoring its condition closely.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- elephant
- rescue
- well
- Jharkhand
- Khunti
- forest
- conservation
- operation
- Dilip Kumar Yadav
- Serengdih
ALSO READ
Vantara: One Year of Transformative Wildlife Conservation and Rescue
Odisha Forest Officers Foil Turtle Smuggling Operation
Arunachal Pradesh COPU Targets Forest and Mineral Corporations
Driving Sustainable Forest Management: NIRANTAR's Collaborative Approach Unveiled
Standing Committee Deliberates on Wildlife Conservation Proposals and Zoo Authority Sets Strategic Priorities