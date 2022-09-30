Left Menu

U'Khand PCC executive committee formed, to be announced after high command's approval: Mahara

Uttarakhand Congress president Karan Mahara on Friday said he has constituted an executive committee and its make up will be announced after getting the party high commands approval. The announcement in this regard is taking time as the party high command is preoccupied with the Bharat Jodo yatra and the election of the new AICC president is also underway, Mahara said.

Uttarakhand Congress president Karan Mahara on Friday said he has constituted an executive committee and it's make up will be announced after getting the party high command's approval. The announcement in this regard is taking time as the party high command is preoccupied with the Bharat Jodo yatra and the election of the new AICC president is also underway, Mahara said. Mahara who has represented the Ranikhet seat in Uttarakhand assembly twice in the past took over as the PCC president nearly six months ago in April this year after former president Ganesh Godiyal resigned following the party's rout in the state assembly polls.

