U'Khand PCC executive committee formed, to be announced after high command's approval: Mahara
Uttarakhand Congress president Karan Mahara on Friday said he has constituted an executive committee and its make up will be announced after getting the party high commands approval. The announcement in this regard is taking time as the party high command is preoccupied with the Bharat Jodo yatra and the election of the new AICC president is also underway, Mahara said.
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand Congress president Karan Mahara on Friday said he has constituted an executive committee and it's make up will be announced after getting the party high command's approval. The announcement in this regard is taking time as the party high command is preoccupied with the Bharat Jodo yatra and the election of the new AICC president is also underway, Mahara said. Mahara who has represented the Ranikhet seat in Uttarakhand assembly twice in the past took over as the PCC president nearly six months ago in April this year after former president Ganesh Godiyal resigned following the party's rout in the state assembly polls.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AICC
- Mahara
- the party high command's
- Karan Mahara
- Uttarakhand
- Ranikhet
- Congress
ALSO READ
Purchase another 2 lakh tonne onion to support farmers, Maharashtra requests Centre
Vedanta-Foxconn plant going to Gujarat is `attack on Maharashtra's prestige': Shiv Sena
Pawar: No hope of Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor unit coming back to Maharashtra
Oil minister hints at reviving mega West Coast refinery project in Maharashtra
Oil minister hints at reviving mega West Coast refinery project in Maharashtra