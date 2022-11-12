Left Menu

Biden will raise issue of North Korea with China's Xi-White House

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One, as Biden flew to Cambodia, that Biden will tell Xi that if North Korea continues on its current path, it will lead to an enhanced U.S. military presence in the region. North Korea has been launching missiles and is believed to be preparing a nuclear test.

Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2022 06:29 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 06:29 IST
Biden will raise issue of North Korea with China's Xi-White House

President Joe Biden will raise the issue of North Korea with Chinese President Xi Jinping when they meet in Bali on Monday on the sidelines of the G20 summit, the White House said on Saturday. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One, as Biden flew to Cambodia, that Biden will tell Xi that if North Korea continues on its current path, it will lead to an enhanced U.S. military presence in the region.

North Korea has been launching missiles and is believed to be preparing a nuclear test. Biden is to meet the leaders of South Korea and Japan while in Cambodia. Sullivan said Biden will discuss with them enhanced security cooperation given the North Korean threat. Sullivan also said Biden hopes his first face-to-face talks with Xi will lead to more such meetings and further engagements between the two governments. (Reporting Nandita Bose, Steve Holland and Susan Heavey, editing by Sandra Maler)

