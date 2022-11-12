Second phase of Panchayat election underway in Haryana

The voting for the second phase of Sarpanch Panch elections in the 142 panchayats of Haryana's Rohtak is currently underway. The second voting phase began at 7 am on Saturday and will continue till 6 pm.

Rohtak has a total of 142 Gram Panchayats and 1,837 posts of Panch-- in which 1,192 were elected unopposed while the nomination papers for 53 others were not received. For the general elections of Panchayati Raj institutions, 529 polling stations were set up, of which 77 were marked as sensitive and 89 as hypersensitive.

Polling staff Sanjay said that the polling parties had left for booth centres after the district administration reviewed them. 4,58,319 rural voters have participated in the elections of Panchayati Raj Institutions, which are being conducted for Zilla Parishad, five Panchayat Samitis and 142 Gram Panchayats in the district.

4,58,032 voters have exercised their vote in Zilla Parishad, including 2 lakh 47 thousand 948 male voters, 2,10,080 female voters and four others. The voters also included aged people who were aged 90 or above.

"I am 100 years old and I have come here to vote," elderly woman voter said. Another voter said that she had come there to vote for the one who works for them.

"I will vote for the one who works for us," said a woman voter aged 90 years. Notably, 1,155 nominations were rolled in for the post of Sarpanch and 836 candidates were left in the fray as 319 candidates withdrew their nominations.

Meanwhile, 2,498 candidates were also left in the fray for the election of the Panch as 2,831 total nominations were filed of which 333 were withdrawn. The results of both posts will be declared by today. (ANI)

