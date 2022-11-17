Left Menu

Biden congratulates Republicans on winning House majority

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2022 05:29 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 05:29 IST
Biden congratulates Republicans on winning House majority

U.S. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, on Wednesday congratulated Republicans on their projected majority in the U.S. House of Representatives following last week's midterm elections, saying he would work with them to deliver for Americans.

"The American people want us to get things done for them," he said in a statement issued by the White House.

"I will work with anyone – Republican or Democrat – willing to work with me to deliver results for them," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland
4
Defense official tells AP that oil tanker struck in exploding drone attack off Oman amid heightened tensions with Iran, reports AP.

Defense official tells AP that oil tanker struck in exploding drone attack o...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022