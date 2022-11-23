Left Menu

Law and order in Rajasthan has deteriorated: Anurag Thakur

Union minister Anurag Thakur Wednesday targeted the Congress government in Rajasthan, alleging the state has witnessed a deterioration in law and order under the Ashok Gehlot regime. Everyday some or the other news is coming from Rajasthan, be it about crimes against women or atrocities against the Dalit.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-11-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 15:23 IST
Law and order in Rajasthan has deteriorated: Anurag Thakur
Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Anurag Thakur Wednesday targeted the Congress government in Rajasthan, alleging the state has witnessed a deterioration in law and order under the Ashok Gehlot regime. ''Everyday some or the other news is coming from Rajasthan, be it about crimes against women or atrocities against the Dalit. Law and order situation has deteriorated. Just think about the image of Rajasthan that is being created,'' the information and broadcasting minister told reporters at the airport here.

He is here to take part in an event organised by a media house at the Birla Auditorium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
3
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022