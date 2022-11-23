Law and order in Rajasthan has deteriorated: Anurag Thakur
Union minister Anurag Thakur Wednesday targeted the Congress government in Rajasthan, alleging the state has witnessed a deterioration in law and order under the Ashok Gehlot regime. Everyday some or the other news is coming from Rajasthan, be it about crimes against women or atrocities against the Dalit.
Union minister Anurag Thakur Wednesday targeted the Congress government in Rajasthan, alleging the state has witnessed a deterioration in law and order under the Ashok Gehlot regime. ''Everyday some or the other news is coming from Rajasthan, be it about crimes against women or atrocities against the Dalit. Law and order situation has deteriorated. Just think about the image of Rajasthan that is being created,'' the information and broadcasting minister told reporters at the airport here.
He is here to take part in an event organised by a media house at the Birla Auditorium.
