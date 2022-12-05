U.S. NSC chief visits Brazil's Lula, discuss democracy, climate change
Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 22:11 IST
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met on Monday with Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and discussed strengthening democracy in the Americas, combating climate change and the situation in Haiti and Venezuela, Lula's top foreign policy advisor said.
Former foreign minister Celso Amorim told reporters after the almost two-hour meeting that no date was decided for a visit by Lula to the White House, though Lula said an official visit might have to wait until after he takes office on Jan. 1.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazil
- Haiti
- U.S.
- White House
- Venezuela
- Americas
- Lula
- Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva
- Jake Sullivan
