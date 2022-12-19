UP Minister Danish Azad Ansari calls on PM Modi

Danish Azad Ansari, Minister of State for Minorities Welfare of the Uttar Pradesh Government paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday. During the meeting, Danish Azad Ansari apprised the PM about the work being done by his ministry, as well as the science exhibition organized in madrassas across the state on the occasion of Minority Rights Day.

The UP Minister presented a portrait of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam to the Prime Minister. He also explained about the madrassa-level sports competition and minority employment which is to be held in the coming days.

Informing about the fair, the Minister of State sought guidance from the PM. Discussing various minority issues, PM Modi asked the UP minister to do better work for the minority society and the youth.

"We have to work sincerely on the slogan of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas while continuing it in the future as well," the PM said. Talking about the Pasmanda community, in particular, the PM said that serious work has to be done on better education and employment of the backward Pasmanda community.

A special job fair for the youth was also organised in Uttar Pradesh in November, in the minority-dominated areas across 18 divisions of the state, the government informed in a press release. The Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Danish Azad Ansari said, "The Yogi government has always been working sincerely for the progress of the youth. In the same sequence, special employment fairs will be organized for minority youth in minority-dominated areas of 18 divisions of Uttar Pradesh, which started on November 16 at Shia Degree PG College, Khadra, a minority-dominated area of Lucknow."

The BJP Minister informed that more than 50 companies are bringing about 5000 jobs in the minority employment fair. After the interview, the appointment letter will also be given on the same day. "More than 50 companies are bringing about 5000 jobs in this minority employment fair, whose appointment letter will also be given on the same day after the interview. With this thinking, the government is working with the youth of the Yogi government and the direct positive effect of the government's work is visible in society today, in the manner in which the Yogi government had promised to provide good education and good employment to the youth. But our Yogi government has come true completely," Ansari said.

The BJP minister also informed that several startups and counters of various banks would be set up for providing proper guidance to encourage those who want to start their own business.(ANI)

