LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Brazil's Lula talks to Putin, says he seeks 'dialogue with everyone'

The latest in Latin American politics today: Brazil's Lula talks to Putin, says he seeks 'dialogue with everyone'

SAO PAULO - Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday he has spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin, noting that Putin wished him a good administration and said he hoped that relations between the two countries would be strengthened. "Brazil is back, seeking dialogue with everyone and committed to the search for a world without hunger and with peace," Lula, who will take office from incumbent Jair Bolsonaro on Jan. 1, said in a Twitter post.

Venezuelans try to rebuild after shattered U.S. migration dreams Julio Perez, a 38-year-old auto mechanic, sold his car and tools to make the dangerous journey from Venezuela to the United States.

But like many migrants in the two months since the United States changed its immigration policy, he opted to board a plane back to Venezuela. The United States on Oct. 12 expanded the existing Title 42 policy, used since the pandemic to send migrants from Central America and elsewhere back to Mexico and other countries without a chance to seek asylum, to include Venezuelans.

Mexico says has granted asylum to family of Peru's Castillo MEXICO CITY - Mexico has granted asylum to the family of former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a regular government news conference, Ebrard said Mexico is currently negotiating safe passage for the family of Castillo, who was ousted earlier this month and then detained after attempting to illegally dissolve Congress. U.S. ready to help Mexico finance solar plans, Lopez Obrador says

MEXICO CITY - The United States is willing to help Mexico with loans to finance plans to boost solar energy output in the northern Mexican border state of Sonora, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday. "The United States are ready to help with cheap loans for the construction of all this infrastructure," Lopez Obrador told reporters at a regular news conference.

Peru ministers visit protest zone as families bury their dead ICA, Peru - Peru's newly installed President Dina Boluarte sent three ministers to Ica, one of the regions at the heart of recent protests on Monday, in an effort to placate public anger as families in nearby Ayacucho held funerals and mourned for the people killed in the unrest over the last fortnight.

The Andean country has been torn apart by protests since the Dec. 7 ouster and arrest of former leftist leader Pedro Castillo, hours after he tried to dissolve Congress to avoid an impeachment vote. At least 20 people have died - including many teenagers - with around half being from Ayacucho, the largely rural, impoverished and indigenous communities in the country's south. (Compiled by Steven Grattan; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

