LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Bolivia opposition leader Camacho detained

Bolivian police detain opposition governor, interior minister says LA PAZ - Bolivian police have detained Luis Fernando Camacho, the governor of Santa Cruz and a prominent opposition leader, Bolivia's interior minister Carlos Eduardo del Castillo del Carpio said on Twitter.

Authorities have not said why Camacho was arrested but he recently led a multi-week standstill, blocking streets and halting trade over the timing of a population census that would likely hand the region more tax revenues and seats in Congress. Camacho was taken to a local airport to be flown to La Paz, local media reported. Video of the arrest showed Camacho handcuffed on the side of the road and the windows of the car he was traveling in broken.

Brazil's top court bans guns from capital ahead of Lula inauguration BRASILIA - Brazil's Supreme Court banned registered gun-owners from carrying firearms in the capital region until after the inauguration of President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The measure will be in place from Wednesday evening to Jan. 2, the day after Lula's inauguration, according to Justice Alexandre de Moraes' decision, which was reviewed by Reuters. The move comes as tensions remain high in the South American country after Lula's defeat of President Jair Bolsonaro in October's election.

On Saturday, a man was arrested for attempting to set off a bomb in protest of the election results and said Bolsonaro's call to arms inspired him to build up an arsenal. Ousted Peruvian President Castillo calls his detention 'political revenge'

LIMA - Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, who is being held for 18 months in pre-trial detention after attempting to dissolve Congress, said he was a victim of "political revenge" by his adversaries. Castillo, speaking at a hearing to appeal the detention, said he had not committed the crimes of rebellion and conspiracy for which he is under investigation.

"This unjust pre-trial detention... has only served to polarize our country," an unshaven Castillo said to the appeals court in a video stream. "This whole process is nothing more than political revenge." Maduro ally Saab appeals U.S. court ruling on diplomatic immunity

MIAMI - Colombian businessman Alex Saab, an ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, has appealed a court ruling in which a U.S. judge said Saab failed to prove he had diplomatic immunity, according to a court document. U.S. District Judge Robert Scola in Miami on Friday denied a motion to dismiss a money laundering charge against him.

His lawyers had argued he was on a diplomatic mission for Venezuela's government to Iran to buy fuel and humanitarian supplies when he was arrested in 2020 in Cape Verde. Brazil's Haddad says Lula to revisit effort to join OECD

BRASILIA - Brazil's incoming finance minister Fernando Haddad said that the effort to join the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is a government decision President-elect Lula will revisit. At a brief news conference, he also announced Tatiana Rosito, a diplomat and consultant at the New Development Bank, as his future international affairs secretary. (Compiled by Brendan O'Boyle)

