Ker CM calls Hiraben as "guiding force" behind Modi; condoles her demise
Heartfelt condolences on behalf of the people of Kerala, he tweeted.Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday condoled the demise of Hiraben Modi, mother of Narendra Modi, on behalf of the people of the state and described her as the ''guiding force'' behind the Prime Minister.
Recalling her as a ''noble person'', Vijayan said he was deeply saddened to hear about her passing.
''Deeply saddened to hear the passing of Smt.Heeraben Modi, beloved mother of the Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji. She was a noble person who had a fulfilling life by being the guiding force behind him. Heartfelt condolences on behalf of the people of Kerala,'' he tweeted.
Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday. She was 99. Her last rites were performed at a crematorium in Gandhi Nagar in the morning in the presence of PM Modi, his brothers and other family members.
