German foreign minister: European unity crucial to Ukraine support

Germany is looking for further ways to help Ukraine protect its people and infrastructure, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday, stressing that any dip in Europe's resolve on the issue would serve as a boon to Moscow.

"And this year, we must protect and further develop the joint European unity that made us strong last year," Baerbock said during a news conference with her Portuguese counterpart in Lisbon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)