German foreign minister: European unity crucial to Ukraine support
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 04-01-2023 18:00 IST | Created: 04-01-2023 17:53 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany is looking for further ways to help Ukraine protect its people and infrastructure, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday, stressing that any dip in Europe's resolve on the issue would serve as a boon to Moscow.
"And this year, we must protect and further develop the joint European unity that made us strong last year," Baerbock said during a news conference with her Portuguese counterpart in Lisbon.
