Sitharaman, UK Chancellor of Exchequer discuss bilateral issues, G-20

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and UK Chancellor of Exchequer Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday discussed bilateral investment and trade issues.

The two leaders also discussed issues relating to the G-20, of which India has assumed the Presidency for the current year.

''Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman and the Chancellor of the Exchequer United Kingdom, Mr @Jeremy_Hunt had a telecon today. Both sides discussed about #G20, investment & trade and other bilateral concerns of mutual interest,'' the finance ministry tweeted.

