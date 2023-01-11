Sitharaman, UK Chancellor of Exchequer discuss bilateral issues, G-20

Left Menu

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and UK Chancellor of Exchequer Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday discussed bilateral investment and trade issues.The two leaders also discussed issues relating to the G-20, of which India has assumed the Presidency for the current year.Union Finance Minister Smt. nsitharaman and the Chancellor of the Exchequer United Kingdom, Mr JeremyHunt had a telecon today.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-01-2023 16:39 IST | Created: 11-01-2023 16:35 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and UK Chancellor of Exchequer Jeremy Hunt on Wednesday discussed bilateral investment and trade issues.

The two leaders also discussed issues relating to the G-20, of which India has assumed the Presidency for the current year.

''Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman and the Chancellor of the Exchequer United Kingdom, Mr @Jeremy_Hunt had a telecon today. Both sides discussed about #G20, investment & trade and other bilateral concerns of mutual interest,'' the finance ministry tweeted.

