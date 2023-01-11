Vice President Dhankhar visits Constitution Park in Jaipur
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday visited the Constitution Park at the Raj Bhavan here and described it as unprecedented.
He visited the park, which was recently inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu, before taking part in the 83rd All India Presiding Officers Conference here.
A Raj Bhavan spokesperson said Dhankhar saw sculptures, photographs and models related to the drafting of the Constitution.
After visiting the Constitution Park, he met Governor Kalraj Mishra and congratulated him for the initiative. Building of this park was possible only because of the governor's efforts, he said.
