Cong MP Santokh Chaudhary dies, says party leader Partap Singh Bajwa

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-01-2023 10:10 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 09:52 IST
Congress' Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary died on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, senior party leader Partap Singh Bajwa said.
Chaudhary was taking part in the Rahul Gandhi-led march in Phillaur where he fainted.
Bajwa, who was also at the yatra, said Chaudhary was taken to a hospital in Phagwara where he died.
The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Ladhowal here Saturday morning as part of its Punjab leg.
