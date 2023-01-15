Left Menu

Former MP Lal Singh to join Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra

"Bharat Jodo yatra is in favour of India and this yatra must get support from our party," Chaudhary Lal Singh told reporters.

ANI | Updated: 15-01-2023 20:31 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 20:31 IST
Former MP Lal Singh to join Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra
Former MP Lal Singh ( Source: Lal Singh's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former MP and Chairman Dogra Swamiman Sanghtan Party (DSPP), Chaudhary Lal Singh on Sunday announced that he will join the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra at Lakhanpur, Gateway to Jammu and Kashmir, in Kathua district. "Bharat Jodo yatra is in favour of India and this yatra must get support from our party," Chaudhary Lal Singh told reporters.

"Our party will welcome the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Lakhanpur with a huge number of supporters and also join the yatra up to Jammu at various locations," Lal said. Lal said they got an invitation to Join the yatra from the Congress Party.

"We will join the Yatra to fight against the Government to get justice for the Common man," Lal added. "The ruling Govt is working against the common man and displacing them from their lands in the name of development," Lal added.

Lal also demanded a separate state status for Jammu, Srinagar, and Ladakh. "So that the people of this region get justice and development," he added. On joining the Congress Party, Lal Singh said, "There is a difference of ideology between two parties.

"There is no such proposal to Join the congress party," Lal said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; depot now 70% complete

Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; dep...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant and more

Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; M...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction and more

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023