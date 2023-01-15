Former MP Lal Singh to join Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra

Former MP and Chairman Dogra Swamiman Sanghtan Party (DSPP), Chaudhary Lal Singh on Sunday announced that he will join the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra at Lakhanpur, Gateway to Jammu and Kashmir, in Kathua district. "Bharat Jodo yatra is in favour of India and this yatra must get support from our party," Chaudhary Lal Singh told reporters.

"Our party will welcome the Bharat Jodo Yatra at Lakhanpur with a huge number of supporters and also join the yatra up to Jammu at various locations," Lal said. Lal said they got an invitation to Join the yatra from the Congress Party.

"We will join the Yatra to fight against the Government to get justice for the Common man," Lal added. "The ruling Govt is working against the common man and displacing them from their lands in the name of development," Lal added.

Lal also demanded a separate state status for Jammu, Srinagar, and Ladakh. "So that the people of this region get justice and development," he added. On joining the Congress Party, Lal Singh said, "There is a difference of ideology between two parties.

"There is no such proposal to Join the congress party," Lal said. (ANI)

