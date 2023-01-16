Left Menu

Bommai ridicules Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over Congress event in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday ridiculed Priyanka Gandhi Vadras event titled Na Nayaki I am the woman leader in the city, saying the Congress general secretary has reached a stage where she herself has to announce that she is a leader.

PTI | Hubballi | Updated: 16-01-2023 13:46 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 13:43 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday ridiculed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's event titled ''Na Nayaki'' (I am the woman leader) in the city, saying the Congress general secretary has reached a stage where she herself has to announce that she is a leader. The chief minister said since there are no women rallying behind her, Gandhi herself had to announce ''Na Nayaki'', adding the women of Karnataka are not ready to accept her call.

''Let her (Priyanka) come. Many people come to Bengaluru. I don't have objection. May the event take place properly, but one thing which I am failing to understand is the title of the programme Na Nayaki ,'' Bommai said.

''Today people have to say Na Nayaki by keeping Priyanka Gandhi's photo. Such a situation has risen where Priyanka Gandhi has to announce herself as a woman leader'', Bommai added.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is scheduled to attend the convention, organised by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Palace Grounds here later on Monday.

Assembly elections are due in Karnataka by May and both the ruling BJP and its rival Congress are keen to win the polls.

On the Congress proposing to come out with a women-specific budget if it is voted to power in the coming polls, Bommai said the party will never get a chance for it.

''The Congress leaders know that they will not come to power, so they are giving all kinds of assurances,'' he said.

