Brazil's Lula doesn't intend to revoke labor, pension reforms, VP says
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva does not intend to revoke the country's labor and pension reforms, two market-friendly moves passed by Congress in recent years, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin said on Monday.
Alckmin, who is also Lula's minister of industry and trade, reiterated at an event hosted by Sao Paulo's industry group FIESP that the government would now push for a tax reform in Latin America's largest economy.
