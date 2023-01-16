Left Menu

AAP, BJP wasted first day of Delhi Assembly session by indulging in political gimmicks: Congress

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2023 20:57 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 20:57 IST
AAP, BJP wasted first day of Delhi Assembly session by indulging in political gimmicks: Congress
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary on Monday lashed out at the AAP and the BJP, alleging the parties used the first day of the Assembly session for indulging in political gimmicks instead of transacting any business in the public interest.

He alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia were ''not bothered'' about filling the vacant posts of principals, vice principals and teachers in government schools, but were ''rattled'' by the lieutenant governor's decision to stop the proposed education tour of teachers to Finland.

''The AAP and the BJP wasted the first day of Delhi Legislative Assembly's winter session indulging in political gimmicks. Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia are least bothered about filling the vacant posts of principals, vice principals and teachers in their government schools, but rattled by the lieutenant governor's decision to stop the so-called education tour of teachers to Finland,'' Chaudhary alleged.

He further alleged that the AAP legislators ''squandered'' the tax payers' money by protesting outside the Assembly against the lieutenant governor on the issue.

''When the Congress was in power in Delhi for 15 years, the Sheila Dikshit government never misused Assembly sessions for political gains, but transacted important business relevant to the people. The standard of education in government schools has been falling for the past eight years, but Kejriwal and Sisodia have been making false claims about the 'Delhi Model of Education' to fool the people with false data,'' he alleged.

He also claimed that the AAP has been attempting to divert the attention of citizens from issues such as air and water pollution, price rise and unemployment.

The three-day session of the Delhi Assembly began on Monday.

