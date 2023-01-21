Left Menu

Congress releases 'chargesheet' against Centre, logo of 'Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan'

ANI | Updated: 21-01-2023 13:07 IST
Congress releases logo of 'Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan' (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Congress on Saturday released the logo of 'Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan' and a "chargesheet" against the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' campaign will take place for two months starting on January 26.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that the campaign has been launched to spread the message of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra. "Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan' will begin on Jan 26 - a house-to-house campaign to spread the message of the Bharat Jodo Yatra to common people," Venugopal said.

The party also released a chargesheet against the Modi government. "Respective Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) will make 'chargesheets' and if needed against respective state governments," Venugopal added.

Coming down heavily on the central government, the Congress General Secretary said that the party would address the pain of the people caused by the Modi government's "misrule". "After 130 days of this historic programme (Bharat Jodo Yatra), Congress got enough inputs from the people of the country while walking lakhs of people talked to Rahul Gandhi. We can understand the pain which they are in due to the misrule of the Modi government," he stated.

Earlier, addressing a press conference in Jammu & Kashmir's Kathua, Congress' Jairam Ramesh said that the door-to-door canvas of Congress would reach every house in the 10 lakh polling booths of 6 lakh villages and 2.5 lakh gram panchayats. "The 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' campaign will be held from January 26 to March 26. The Congress workers will do door-to-door canvassing and will reach out to every single house in 10 lakh polling booths of 6 lakh villages and 2.5 lakh gram panchayats," Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said.

Congress leader and general secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh in the national capital on January 13 briefed media persons about the Bharat Jodo Yatra's follow-up programme Haath Se Haath Jodo, from January 26 to March 26, and said that during the programme party workers will go door-to-door and handover Rahul Gandhi's letter to people. (ANI)

