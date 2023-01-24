Digvijaya's remarks on surgical strikes: MP CM Chouhan says DNA of Congress is 'pro-Pakistan'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday claimed “the DNA of Congress is pro-Pakistan,” a day after Congress leader Digvijaya Singh questioned the surgical strikes and accused the Centre of peddling lies.

Further targeting the Congress, Chouhan said they are committing the ''sin'' of lowering the morale of the armed forces.

Addressing a public meeting during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, former Madhya Pradesh CM Digvijaya Singh questioned the surgical strikes.

The Rajya Sabha member also alleged that the Centre did not agree to the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) request of flying its personnel from Srinagar to Delhi and 40 soldiers sacrificed their lives in Pulwama in 2019 to a terror attack.

As his comments stoked a major political row, the Congress distanced itself from them, saying they are ''his own'' and do not reflect the party's position.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, Chouhan said, “The DNA of Congress is Pakistan-parast (pro-Pakistan). Sometimes they ask for a proof of surgical strike. At times they ask for a proof of Lord Ram's existence, the evidence of Ram Setu.'' Chouhan said Digvijaya Singh while walking along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked for a proof of surgical strike.

“They are committing the sin of lowering the morale of the armed forces. This shows they are standing with Pakistan,” the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

Seeking a reply from Rahul Gandhi on Digvijaya Singh's remarks, Chouhan said, “What kind of Bharat Jodo Yatra is this? The Tukde-Tukde gang is marching with you. The morale of the armed forces is being lowered. Rahul Gandhi is also raising questions on the armed forces. This is not patriotism.” Chouhan claimed Madhya Pradesh was the ''stronghold'' of the banned outfit Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) when Digvijaya Singh was state's chief minister.

“At least the Congress should not commit the sin and crime of lowering the morale of the Army,” he said.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in his address on Monday said, ''They talk of surgical strikes. They claim to have killed so many people but no proof is given. They are ruling by peddling a bundle of lies.'' Later, AICC general secretary communications Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, ''The views expressed by senior leader Digvijaya Singh are his own and do not reflect the position of Congress. Surgical strikes were carried out before 2014 by UPA government. Congress has supported and will continue to support all military actions that are in the national interest.'' An unfazed Digvijaya Singh, however, kept up his line of attack. In a tweet in Hindi later, he said, ''From where did the terrorists get 300 kg of RDX in the Pulwama incident? DSP Davinder Singh was caught with terrorists but then why was he released? We also want to know about the friendship between the prime ministers of Pakistan and India.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)