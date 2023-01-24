Two more deputy ministers resign in Ukraine government shake-up

Two deputy ministers resigned from Ukraine's Ministry of Communities and Territories Development on Tuesday amid a broader exit of senior officials from the government.

Vyacheslav Negoda and Ivan Lukerya both confirmed the moves on their Facebook pages.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said he was planning to streamline his wartime government and crack down on corruption.

