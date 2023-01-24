Two more deputy ministers resign in Ukraine government shake-up
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 24-01-2023 16:49 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 16:40 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Two deputy ministers resigned from Ukraine's Ministry of Communities and Territories Development on Tuesday amid a broader exit of senior officials from the government.
Vyacheslav Negoda and Ivan Lukerya both confirmed the moves on their Facebook pages.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said he was planning to streamline his wartime government and crack down on corruption.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine says its forces repel constant Russian attacks in east
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv says it repels attacks in east
Pope says wars like that in Ukraine are 'crime against God and humanity'
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine says its forces repel constant Russian attacks in east
Russian missile strike kills one in east Ukraine - governor