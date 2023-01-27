Left Menu

Ex-Odisha CM joins BRS; Leaders winning, but people losing in polls, says KCR

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said BRS party was floated in order to change the future of India and its philosophy and in that endeavor several leaders from Odisha came and joined.According to KCR, despite change in governments and leaders, the fate of the people remained the same as political parties always focused on winning elections wherein people are losing.How many governments and leaders changed, but the fate of farmers and poor people did not change.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-01-2023 20:40 IST | Created: 27-01-2023 20:40 IST
Ex-Odisha CM joins BRS; Leaders winning, but people losing in polls, says KCR
  • Country:
  • India

Former Chief Minister of Odisha Giridhar Gamang and several other leaders on Friday joined Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of party president K Chandrasekhar Rao, who formally welcomed them by offering a pink scarf.

Gamang and his son Sishir had on Wednesday announced their resignation from the primary membership of the BJP. Speaking on the occasion, Rao said BRS party was floated in order to change the future of India and its philosophy and in that endeavor several leaders from Odisha came and joined.

According to KCR, despite change in governments and leaders, the fate of the people remained the same as political parties always focused on winning elections wherein "people are losing".

"How many governments and leaders changed, but the fate of farmers and poor people did not change. Why is it so? This is what we should ponder upon. It is because when there are elections parties are winning but people are losing. Serious change is required in the Indian political landscape where not leaders but people win," Rao, also known as KCR, said.

The Telangana CM said though the country is celebrating 75 years of independence, the growth story is different from other countries.

Despite having resources in abundance, more than China and USA, India youth prefer to go to other countries to pursue their dreams and people need to reflect on it.

Recalling the farmers' stir against the Centre's controversial farm laws in the national capital, Rao said the rulers mocked at the poor people and peasants of the country.

"That's why I called for Ab Ki Bar Kisan Ki Sarkar. Several leaders have become MLAs and MPs, but this time (in 2024 general elections) farmers only should become MLAs and MPs," he opined.

The BRS will bring about change in Indian politics and ensure that people win in the elections.

Citing statistics, the BRS chief said the country has 4 lakh MW installed capacity of power, whereas it never generated more than 2 lakh MW.

Targetting the central government over its disinvestment policy, Rao said the losses of the PSEs are on the people while the profit-making companies are "privatised".

''Socialisation of the losses and privatisation of the properties. This is what is happening in this country nowadays… we should save the country for this vicious cycle. That is why BRS was started," he said.

Rao reiterated that the BRS's motto was to provide free power to farmers across the country. Two years after the BRS government is formed at the Centre, electricity will be available in every nook and cranny of the country 24/7.

He added that some of the flagship welfare schemes of the Telangana government such as 'Dalit Bandhu' will be implemented across the country for 25 lakh households every year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

High fat diet could reduce ability to regulate food intake: Study

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest variants -CDC; FDA classifies recall of Getinge's heart devices as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Updated COVID vaccines prevented illness from latest va...

 Global
3
ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

ANALYSIS-Wikipedia Middle East editors ban shows risks for creators

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes, World Cup form; Tennis-'Heartbreaking', Woodbridge bemoans Wimbledon doubles decision and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Returning Archer wants to rediscover 2019 Ashes...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Global Water and Sanitation Crisis: Understanding the Issues

Keeping it Clean: The Impact of Sanitation on Public Health

The Impact of Climate Change on Water Resources

2023 Family Vacation Hot Spots: Top Destinations for Kids

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023