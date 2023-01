Ukraine to summon Hungarian envoy over 'unacceptable' Orban remarks

The Ukrainian foreign ministry will summon Hungary's ambassador to complain about "unacceptable" remarks Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban made about Ukraine, a ministry spokesman said on Friday.

Oleg Nikolenko, writing on Facebook, said Orban had told reporters that Ukraine was a no man's land and compared it to Afghanistan. Hungary was deliberately trying to ruin bilateral relations, he added.

