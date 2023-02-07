Left Menu

BJP leader slams party's Bengal leadership over ongoing defections

The party cant rely on those who have come from the TMC or CPIM to fight against the ruling camp, Roy told a news channel.The BJP state leadership declined to attach much importance to Roys remark.Tathagata Roy was once our state president.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-02-2023 22:45 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 22:45 IST
BJP leader slams party's Bengal leadership over ongoing defections
  • Country:
  • India

Day after MLA Suman Kanjilal switched over to the TMC, veteran BJP leader Tathagata Roy slammed the state leadership for failing to control the exodus, and said the party was being by a ''bunch of traitors''.

BJP MLA from Alipurduar constituency Suman Kanjilal joined the TMC on Sunday in the presence of Abhishek Banerjee, the ruling party's national general secretary.

''This will be the result if rotten elements are inducted into the party. There has been no serious course correction within the party despite the debacle in the 2021 assembly polls. The party can't rely on those who have come from the TMC or CPI(M) to fight against the ruling camp,'' Roy told a news channel.

The BJP state leadership declined to attach much importance to Roy's remark.

''Tathagata Roy was once our state president. But he no longer holds any portfolio in the party. He may have made the remark as a political observer. We have nothing to say regarding it,'' BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

The BJP had won 77 seats in the 2021 elections, but later lost two seats in subsequent by-polls, bringing down its official tally to 75. The state unit of the party has been fighting hard to keep its flock together ever since former Union minister Babul Supriyo, party MP Arjun Singh and six legislators, including its national vice president Mukul Roy, switched over to the TMC after the assembly elections.

TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, when asked about the wrangle within the saffron camp, said the Bengal BJP would cease to exist in a few years.

''BJP never had any future in West Bengal. You can't win a battle using hired soldiers,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

Global
3
GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

Global
4
All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023