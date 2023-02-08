Left Menu

South Korea's Yoon urges readiness to respond to any possible dangers

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2023 09:03 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 09:03 IST
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol urged on Wednesday a posture of readiness to respond to any possible dangers in the face of a "rapidly changing security situation," saying the possibility of North Korea's provocation continued.

His comments came hours after North Korean state media said that leader Kim Jong Un had called for the strengthening of the country's military, amid expectations for a major military parade featuring its latest weapons to mark an army anniversary.

