Fire breaks out in two huts in Himachal, four killed

PTI | Una | Updated: 09-02-2023 09:41 IST | Created: 09-02-2023 09:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three siblings were among four people burnt alive after a fire broke out in two huts in Amb sub-division of Una district, officials said Thursday. SHO, Ashish Pathania, said the thatched huts of Bhadeshwar Das and Ramesh Das, who hail from Bihar's Darbhanga district, caught fire on Wednesday night.

The deceased included Ramesh Das's three children, Neetu (14), Golu Kumar (7), Shivam Kumar (6) and their relative Kalidas's son Sonu Kumar (17), who was sleeping along with them.

Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and stopped the fire from spreading further, he said, adding the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri have expressed grief over the incident and asked authorities to provide immediate relief to the affected families.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

