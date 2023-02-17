Two families of Meghalaya filled their coffers with poor's money: Shah

Left Menu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday alleged that two families that ruled Meghalaya for years did nothing for the state and filled their own coffers with money meant for the poor.Addressing a rally in Dalu block in West Garo Hills, he said the time has come to free Meghalaya of these two families and bring the BJP to power under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.For years, two families have ruled Meghalaya.

PTI | Dalu | Updated: 17-02-2023 18:32 IST | Created: 17-02-2023 18:32 IST
''For years, two families have ruled Meghalaya. Mukul Sangma ruled the state for several years, while Conrad Sangma's family was also in power for many years. Nothing happened in the state. What did these two families do?'' Shah asked.

''These two families indulged in corruption and filled their own coffers with poor people's money. Time has come to free Meghalaya of these two families and bring the BJP to power,'' he said.

Shah alleged that money being sent by the Centre for the development of the state was being blocked by the Conrad Sangma government.

''Don't you think that the corruption they did for years, should be investigated?'' he told a thunderous crowd.

Listing the development initiatives undertaken by the BJP government in Assam, he said the same sort of developments will happen in Meghalaya if the BJP is voted to power.

The BJP, which was a part of the Conrad Sangma-led MDA government in the state, broke the alliance before the elections and is contesting all the 60 assembly seats.

Appealing to the people to change the government, Shah said that BJP will ensure the prosperity and development of the state.

''Mukul Sangma, who was in Congress, has now brought TMC here. TMC rules West Bengal, which is plagued by 'cut-money', cross-border infiltration and corruption. You live near the Bangladesh border, tell me that if the TMC comes here, will infiltration increase or decrease?'' he asked the crowd.

''If you want to stop infiltration, bring Modi government here too. No infiltrator will be able to step into Meghalaya,'' he added.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also addressed the rally.

Polling will be held in Meghalaya on February 27, and the votes will be counted on March 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

