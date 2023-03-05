Left Menu

NC leader Farooq Abdullah leaves for Saudi Arabia to perform 'Umrah'

Jenab Dr. Farooq Abdullah Sahib leaving for the Haramain Sharifain to perform Umrah. ajazjan7 is accompanying him on the holy pilgrimage.May Almighty Allah accept their supplications, and strengthen their faith, Abdullahs son and NC vice president Omar Abdullah wrote in a post on Facebook.

Farooq Abdullah (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah Sunday left for Saudi Arabia to perform ‘Umrah’, a minor pilgrimage to the twin Muslim holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

A party leader said here that Abdullah (85), a Member of Parliament from Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, was accompanied by party colleague Aijaz Jan. “Jenab Dr. Farooq Abdullah Sahib leaving for the Haramain Sharifain to perform Umrah. @ajazjan7 is accompanying him on the holy pilgrimage.May Almighty Allah accept their supplications, and strengthen their faith,” Abdullah’s son and NC vice president Omar Abdullah wrote in a post on Facebook. He also shared some pictures of the two leaders.

