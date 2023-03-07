TR Baalu meets Nitish, informs him of steps taken by TN govt to protect Bihar migrants
Senior DMK leader TR Baalu on Tuesday called on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and assured him that migrants from Bihar were safe in Tamil Nadu.
Kumar welcomed Baalu, a former Union minister, with an Angavastram.
The DMK leader wrapped around the shoulders of the JD(U) chief an ochre shawl which has become emblematic of sorts for the Tamil Nadu-based party ever since it was made popular by the late M Karunanidhi.
Baalu, the DMK's leader in the Lok Sabha, handed a letter to Kumar from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on the steps taken by his government to protect migrant workers from various states, including Bihar.
The development comes at a time when a four-member team of senior officials from Bihar is touring Tamil Nadu after fake videos of attacks on migrant workers went viral on social media, triggering a panic.
