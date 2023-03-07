Left Menu

TR Baalu meets Nitish, informs him of steps taken by TN govt to protect Bihar migrants

PTI | Patna | Updated: 07-03-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 07-03-2023 20:45 IST
Senior DMK leader TR Baalu on Tuesday called on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and assured him that migrants from Bihar were safe in Tamil Nadu.

Kumar welcomed Baalu, a former Union minister, with an Angavastram.

The DMK leader wrapped around the shoulders of the JD(U) chief an ochre shawl which has become emblematic of sorts for the Tamil Nadu-based party ever since it was made popular by the late M Karunanidhi.

Baalu, the DMK's leader in the Lok Sabha, handed a letter to Kumar from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on the steps taken by his government to protect migrant workers from various states, including Bihar.

The development comes at a time when a four-member team of senior officials from Bihar is touring Tamil Nadu after fake videos of attacks on migrant workers went viral on social media, triggering a panic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

