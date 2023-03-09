BJP MLC resigns from legislative council in Karnataka, joins Congress
I submitted my resignation letter to the office of the legislative council chairman, Puttanna told reporters.He alleged that the corruption prevailing in Karnataka forced him to take the decision.The dream with which I had joined the BJP could not be materialised because of the suffocation, the leader said.Puttanna alleged that not a single problem could be solved by the government.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party legislative council member Puttanna on Thursday joined the Congress alleging large scale corruption in the government.
Puttanna said he has tendered his resignation from the council as well as the primary membership of the BJP.
The four-time member of Legislative Council was representing the teachers' constituency of Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Ramanagara districts. He was re-elected to the council in October 2020 and his tenure ends on October 2026.
''Today I arrived at the decision and resigned from the BJP's primary membership and legislative council membership. I submitted my resignation letter to the office of the legislative council chairman,'' Puttanna told reporters.
He alleged that the corruption prevailing in Karnataka forced him to take the decision.
''The dream with which I had joined the BJP could not be materialised because of the suffocation,'' the leader said.
Puttanna alleged that not a single problem could be solved by the government.
