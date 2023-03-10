Left Menu

YSRCP MP Avinash Reddy appears before CBI

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-03-2023 11:56 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 11:56 IST
YSR Congress Party Lok Sabha member from Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh Y S Avinash Reddy on Friday appeared before CBI officials here in connection with the murder of former state Minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy in 2019.

This is the third time that Avinash Reddy is appearing before the central agency, which is probing Vivekananda Reddy's murder case.

Avinash Reddy, who is related to Vivekananda Reddy, had earlier appeared before CBI in January and February this year, after being issued summons by the CBI.

Vivekananda Reddy, brother of the late Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and uncle of incumbent CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. He was found murdered at his residence in Pulivendula, on the night of March 15, 2019, weeks before the Assembly elections in the state.

The case was initially probed by a special investigation team (SIT) of the state crime investigation department, but was handed over to the CBI in July 2020.

The CBI had filed a charge sheet in the murder case on October 26, 2021 and followed it up with a supplementary charge sheet on January 31, 2022.

