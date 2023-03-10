Left Menu

'Senseless noise': Govt sources on Cong's swipe at PM's photo gifted to him at India-Aus match

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2023 14:16 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 14:13 IST
'Senseless noise': Govt sources on Cong's swipe at PM's photo gifted to him at India-Aus match
PM Modi with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after the Congress took a swipe over Prime Minister Narendra Modi being gifted a photo of himself ahead of the India-Australia Test match, government sources on Friday dismissed it as ''senseless noise'' and said it was a special gesture to gift photos of the PMs made up by a collage of all cricketers who played for the two nations in the last 75 years.

Prime Minister Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese watched the fourth and final Test match between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Both leaders also took a round of the massive sports arena on a golf cart before the start of the match.

BCCI president Roger Binny presented Albanese with his portrait while secretary Jay Shah gave one to PM Modi.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Congress, while sharing a picture of PM Modi receiving the gift from the BCCI secretary had said, ''Narendra Modi's friend's son presenting Narendra Modi's photo to Narendra Modi at the Narendra Modi Stadium.'' Reacting to the criticism, government sources said that for all the ''senseless noise'' created by the Congress and their backers about photos of both PMs, the fact is that it was a special gesture to gift them photos made up by a collage of all cricketers who played for the respective two countries in the last 75 years.

On Twitter, the BCCI had shared the video of the PM being presented with the gift, and said, ''Mr. Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, presents framed artwork to Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modiji, celebrating 75 years of friendship with Australia through cricket.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global
4
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023