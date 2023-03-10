Maha: Anil Parab files breach of privilege motion against BJP leader Somaiya

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab on Friday submitted a notice for a breach of privilege motion against BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in the Maharashtra Legislative Council for levelling false allegations. Parab, a former state minister, alleged that Somaiya gave false information to Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) regarding alleged unauthorised construction by Parab on a MHADA plot in suburban Bandra East here.

It led to a notice from MHADA to Parab, he said, claiming that Somaiya had levelled false allegations against him.

In January this year, MHADA withdrew the notice and gave a clean chit to Parab, he told the Council.

''I do not believe there is a single old construction in Mumbai -- there are 56 such MHADA buildings -- where those occupying the ground floor have not used the adjoining veranda in some way. In the case of this Bandra plot, the society had constructed a makeshift shed in its veranda. As a local representative, the society gave me permission to sit in the shed to meet people. I did not carry out any business of profit from the place,'' Parab said.

Somaiya, however, gave false information to MHADA about the ownership of the area, he said. ''Somaiya went to the press as well and announced that I had grabbed a MHADA plot. This was widely published in print media and on TV. When I corresponded with MHADA and gave them my explanation it came to light that the shed was not owned by me, nor was the construction done by me. The society demolished the said construction, but Somaiya spoke to press yet again and announced that I had demolished it after a MHADA notice,'' Parab said.

MHADA issued him a letter taking back the earlier notice, yet no action was taken against the officers who believed Somaiya without verifying the documents and sent a notice, he said.

Deputy Chairperson of the Council Neelam Gorhe said she will inspect the notice and it will be forwarded to the breach of privilege committee once the committee is formed if the notice has merit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)