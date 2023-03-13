RS adjourned till 2 pm after ruckus over Rahul Gandhi's London remarks

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned in the pre-lunch session on Monday amid a chaos by ruling BJP and opposition MPs, who traded charges over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Indian-democracy-in-danger statement made in London recently.

While the House and Union minister Piyush Goyal demanded that Gandhi come to the House and apologise for his ''shameful'' and ''rubbish'' statements made in London, Congress leader M Mallikarjun Kharge countered by questioning how a leader who is not a MP of Rajya Sabha can be called to the House. Kharge also referred to statements that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made abroad.

When Goyal, who was given the floor twice by the chair, spoke, the Congress and other opposition MPs vociferously protested and the treasury benches returned the favour when Kharge made his submission.

The ruckus forced Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to adjourn the proceedings till 2 pm.

Soon after obituary references were made and official papers laid on the table, Goyal rose to speak about the ''shameful'' statements made by Gandhi.

Without taking the name of Gandhi, he demanded an apology from the Congress party and the leader.

His remarks were punctuated by opposition protests.

Dhankhar restored order in the House and again gave Goyal the floor.

''In a shameful manner, a opposition leader in a foreign country talks 'anap shanap' (rubbish) about the Indian democracy,'' Goyal said. ''He makes allegations against the Indian press, Indian judiciary, Indian media, election commission and the Indian Army.'' Gandhi also talked rubbish about a social welfare organisation, Goyal said, referring to the Congress leader's statements against the RSS.

Stating that the entire world was praising India and its democracy, the minister said India is the mother of all democracies.

''For his incorrect allegations, the opposition parties and the leader should come to the House and apologise to the people of the country, apologies to this House, apologise to the chair. And he has to understand what democracy is,'' Goyal said.

Goyal went on to state that democracy was in danger when fundamental rights were suspended and the press muzzled during the Emergency imposed by Congress in 1975.

''Democracy is in danger when the prime minister's stature is challenged by the same leader by tearing legislation in front of the press. Democracy is in danger when their prime minister is forced to say I cannot stop corruption because it is a coalition government,'' he said.

His statements were countered by Leader of the Opposition and Congress president Kharge, who said the demand to call a leader who is not a member of Rajya Sabha to the House is condemnable.

Gandhi is a Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad in Kerala.

Kharge then recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement abroad but was interrupted by slogan shouting by treasury benches. Their slogans seeking apology from Gandhi drowned his voice.

At this point, Dhankhar adjourned the proceedings of the House till 2 pm.

Gandhi, during the UK visit, had alleged that the structures of Indian democracy were under ''brutal attack'' and there was a full-scale assault on the institutions of the country.

Earlier, Dhankhar said Parliament is a place for debate, dialogue and discussion.

Apart from not allowing notices under rule 267, which calls for suspension of the business of the day to take up an issue being mentioned in the notice, he said he has not stopped anyone from raising an issue under rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)