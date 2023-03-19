Left Menu

Amit Shah greets Matua community on Matua Maha Mela 2023

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday greeted West Bengals Matua community on the occasion of Matua Maha Mela 2023 and hoped that the festival will inspire people with the wisdom of Sri Sri Harichand Thakur ji. May the festival celebrating Sri Sri Harichand Thakur Jis 212th birth anniversary inspire people with his wisdom, he tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday greeted West Bengal's Matua community on the occasion of Matua Maha Mela 2023 and hoped that the festival will inspire people with the wisdom of Sri Sri Harichand Thakur ji. The mela is being organised to celebrate the 212th birth anniversary of Sri Sri Harichand Thakur ji, the founder of the Matua sect. ''With a vibrant display of the heritage of the Matua community, the #MatuaMahaMela2023 begins today. My warmest wishes to the pilgrims of the religious festival. ''May the festival celebrating Sri Sri Harichand Thakur Ji's 212th birth anniversary inspire people with his wisdom,'' he tweeted. The mela, organised by the All India Matua Mahasangha, has been estimated to be visited by around 45 lakh people during the week to seek blessings of the sect founder. It is being held at Sridham Thakurnagar, Thakurbari in North 24 Parganas of West Bengal. Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal visited the mela on Saturday.

