Left Menu

Private vehicle scrapping policy in the offing, says Union minister Choubey

Union Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Sunday said the government has taken various steps to bring down pollution and will soon bring out a policy on the scrapping of private vehicles aged more than 15 years.He was addressing reporters at Meet the Press in Nagpur.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 19-03-2023 20:10 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 20:10 IST
Private vehicle scrapping policy in the offing, says Union minister Choubey
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Environment Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Sunday said the government has taken various steps to bring down pollution and will soon bring out a policy on the scrapping of private vehicles aged more than 15 years.

He was addressing reporters at 'Meet the Press' in Nagpur. A policy is already in place for scrapping old government vehicles. Replying to a query on whether a similar policy will be brought for private vehicles older than 15 years, Choubey said, ''A high-level joint meeting of the Ministry of Environment and nine other departments was held recently. The government is working on a policy to encourage private vehicles older than 15 years to go for scrapping after getting a (vehicle) health certificate.

''The government will give a 25 per cent rebate on the purchase of new vehicles (to those) having the scrap certificates. Besides, new vehicles will be registered free,'' he added. Describing the proposed move as a ''revolutionary step'', the minister said advisories are being sent to all States to prepare a new scrap policy for private vehicles, which will prove beneficial for them. The senior BJP leader from Bihar also attacked the incumbent Nitish Kumar-led government terming it ''goonda raj 2.0''.

He expressed confidence that the BJP will return to power in Bihar in the 2025 state elections and also perform well in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big threat; Olympics-Asia athletes back Paris pathway for Russians, Belarusians and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big t...

 Global
4
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023