Left Menu

Worst message from parliamentary democracy is approval to budget without discussion: Chidambaram

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2023 08:22 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 08:22 IST
Worst message from parliamentary democracy is approval to budget without discussion: Chidambaram
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram Friday said the ''worst message'' from a parliamentary democracy is approval to a budget without discussion.

His remarks came a day after the Lok Sabha approved the Union Budget envisaging an expenditure of around Rs 45 lakh crore for the fiscal year starting April 1 without any discussion.

''The worst message from a parliamentary democracy is to approve a Budget without discussion,'' Chidambaram said in a tweet.

''Rs 45,03,097 crore will be raised and spent for the 'people' in 2023-24 without the people's representatives offering their views on the Budget,'' he said.

The Lower House of Parliament took up the Demands for Grants and Appropriation Bills after two adjournments as the ruling and opposition MPs' verbal duel over their respective demands for an apology by Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in the UK and a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Adani issue continued.

Most of the second leg of the Budget Session has been washed out due to the protest by both sides and it was one of the rare occasions when the Budget was passed without any discussion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
2
Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family history

Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family hist...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Relativity's debut rocket launch proves durability, fails in space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy; China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

The Metaverse and the Evolution of Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023