Left Menu

Rahul stands 'disqualified', should not have attended Lok Sabha: Sushil Modi

BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi, who has also filed a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi, has said the Congress leader should not have attended Lok Sabha on Friday as he stood disqualified as an MP as soon as the Surat court convicted him.Gandhi was convicted Thursday in a criminal defamation case for his Modi surname remarks and sentenced to two years of imprisonment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2023 14:19 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 14:17 IST
Rahul stands 'disqualified', should not have attended Lok Sabha: Sushil Modi
BJP MP Sushil Modi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi, who has also filed a defamation case against Rahul Gandhi, has said the Congress leader should not have attended Lok Sabha on Friday as he stood ''disqualified'' as an MP as soon as the Surat court convicted him.

Gandhi was convicted Thursday in a criminal defamation case for his ''Modi surname'' remarks and sentenced to two years of imprisonment. The court granted him bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court.

The Wayanad MP attended Lok Sabha on Friday briefly as the House was adjourned for an hour soon after it convened for the day. Speaking to reporters in Parliament complex, the former Bihar deputy chief minister said, ''I personally feel he should not have attended Parliament today. Already, he is disqualified.'' The Rajya Sabha MP said it is only a matter of procedure before a notification is put out by the Lok Sabha Speaker.

He said he is going by the opinions of legal experts on the matter and added that Gandhi's disqualification can be averted only if a higher court suspends his conviction. The suspension of conviction occurs only in the rarest of rare cases, he noted. Modi has also filed a defamation case in a Patna court against the former Congress president in the similar matter.

He said Gandhi with his remarks ''abused'' the backward classes, and they will take ''revenge'' on the Congress for the statement in the upcoming polls. The 'Modi' surname is used most by people hailing from the Other Backward Classes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy and more

Health News Roundup: China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC; ...

 Global
2
Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family history

Beethoven's genome map reveals clues about his health, death and family hist...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic information on Beethoven; Relativity's debut rocket launch proves durability, fails in space and more

Science News Roundup: Locks of hair compose a symphony of genetic informatio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease therapy; China OKs its first mRNA vaccine, from drugmaker CSPC and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve AbbVie's Parkinson's disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

The Impact of Social Media on Mental Health: Tips for a Healthier Online Life

The Ultimate Showdown: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic vs Bard vs Ernie

The Metaverse and the Evolution of Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023