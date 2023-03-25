G20 delegates reach Arunachal, may visit Tawang on Sunday

Over 50 international delegates reached Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday to participate in a G20 meeting.

After landing at the Hollongi airport, they travelled to Itanagar where they visited an exhibition in which various tribal arts and cultures were showcased, besides budding innovators of the state exhibiting their innovations.

After attending a meeting, the delegates visited Thupten Gatseling Monastery. After enjoying a cultural musical performance at the monastery, the delegates visited the Jawaharlal Nehru State Museum where they were briefed about the history and rich culture of the northeastern state.

In the evening, the delegates witnessed a cultural programme at the state assembly.

The delegates, which include representatives of the member countries and international organisations, are likely to visit Tawang, bordering China, on Sunday but it depends on the weather condition, sources said.

From there, they would travel to Guwahati in Assam.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the G20 meeting in the state is a geo-political and diplomatic event that is a testimony to the spirit of brotherhood encompassed by the mantra of 'One Earth, One Family and One Future'.

For centuries the people of Arunachal Pradesh are living with nature, he said.

While the world has come together to find a solution to climate change, Arunachal Pradesh being the carbon-negative state of India has taken up various initiatives to fight the situation by adopting the Pakke Declaration-2047, he said.

By adopting the declaration, the state government has resolved that by 2047, Arunachal will lead by example in the field of climate change mitigation and sustainable development, Khandu said.

Itanagar has been decked up with G20 member countries' flags, and posters for the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)