PM Modi to flag off Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express on April 1, says MP CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train at Rani Kamalapati station here on April 1, and also take part in the Combined Commanders Conference that day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday.The Vande Bharat Express train between Bhopal and the national capital will cover 708 km distance in 7.45 hours, he said.PM Modi will be visiting Madhya Pradesh.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 29-03-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 29-03-2023 18:49 IST
PM Modi to flag off Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express on April 1, says MP CM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the Bhopal-New Delhi Vande Bharat Express train at Rani Kamalapati station here on April 1, and also take part in the Combined Commanders' Conference that day, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday.

The Vande Bharat Express train between Bhopal and the national capital will cover 708 km distance in 7.45 hours, he said.

''PM Modi will be visiting Madhya Pradesh. During his visit to Bhopal on April 1, he will give a big gift to the people of the state in the form of Vande Bharat Express, which he will flag off from the Rani Kamalapati station for New Delhi,'' the CM said. The prime minister will also take part in the Combined Commanders' Conference of the three forces on the same day. Heads of three armed forces, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also participate in the event. The conference will be held from March 30 to April 1, Chouhan said.

The defence minister will arrive in the state on March 30 to take part in the conference, he added. Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently ruling, will be held by the end of this year.

